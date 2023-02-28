Earthling Security Enables Finvi to Achieve FedRAMP P-ATO

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthling Security, LLC is proud to announce that, by partnering with the Finvi (Formerly Ontario Systems) team and providing them with a managed FedRAMP service offering in Amazon Web Services, Finvi has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Provisional-Authority Operate (P-ATO) from the Department of Treasury for Ontario Cloud Federal (OCF).

Finvi's Ontario Federal Cloud (OFC) is one of the few cloud products selected by the Department of Treasury for an Authority to Operate. The Department of Treasury and the FedRAMP Program Management Office has recognized Finvi as critical to managing and innovating receivables and collections technology in conjunction with the federal government. Enabling clients to achieve FedRAMP authorization is in keeping with Earthling Security's commitment to provide Cloud Service Providers and federal contractors with the ability to do business through our ready-made compliant environments.

"After releasing our innovative FedRAMP-as-a-Service™, now with an automated governance portal and Infrastructure-as-Code offering, we have seen nothing but success for our clients. Earthling Security is now able to get an application to ATO in a much tighter time frame with better results and more efficient security. This benefits everyone from the contractor or SaaS platform to the agency sponsoring them," said Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling Security's CEO.

About Finvi

Finvi (www.finvi.com) is the leading provider of financial expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle. Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions.

Contact Information:

Michael McPherson

EVP Business Process Development

michael.mcpherson@earthlingsecurity.com

5512080081



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment