Applications sought for the Climate Change Resilience in Fisheries and Aquaculture Grant Program 

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) is accepting applications for the 2020 Climate Change Resilience in Fisheries and Aquaculture Grant Program . The goal of this Grant Program is to develop, utilize, or promote technologies that enhance the resiliency of the Massachusetts commercial fishing and aquaculture industries to climate change and enhance the environmental monitoring capacity of Massachusetts coastal waters.

The Massachusetts Climate Change Resilience in Fisheries and Aquaculture Grant Program will allow for awards of up to $100,000 per project. A total of $500,000 will be obtainable contingent on availability of funds. Applicants should have experience and significant ties to the commercial fishing and aquaculture industries, or to the marine engineering, environmental monitoring, or technology development industries.

Proposals will support commercial fishing and aquaculture by developing, utilizing, or promoting technologies that enhance climate change preparedness or enhance the capacity to monitor water quality in Massachusetts coastal waters. The project can be specific to species or region and can be a piece of a larger undertaking. Priority will be given to those proposals that aid in mitigating economic barriers resulting from climate change and generate the greatest good for the Commonwealth. Project outcomes, technologies developed, and data collected must be shared with the commercial fishing and aquaculture industry, as well as local and state natural resource managers.