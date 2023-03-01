Advocate Raises Awareness of Addiction and Sexual Violence During Women’s History Month
Caroline Beidler, MSW, author and recovery advocate raises awareness of women’s issues like addiction and sexual violence during Women’s History Month.
Over 80% of women in addiction recovery have experienced sexual violence. I share my own story so that others in addiction recovery know they are not alone and that healing is possible.”UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caroline Beidler, MSW, author and founder of the annual global women’s event: Amplifying Women’s Voices in Recovery Advocacy, raises awareness of women’s issues related to addiction recovery during Women’s History Month.
“Over 80% of women in addiction recovery have experienced sexual violence. I share my own story so that others in addiction recovery know they are not alone and that healing is possible,” says Beidler.
Beidler says that access to recovery support services and connection with other women is key to healing.
“When a group of women in addiction recovery have access to resources and share their experiences with vulnerability, hearts are changed. This is one of the miraculous gifts of grace and why we should all support addiction and trauma recovery resources for women on a global scale,” says author and recovery advocate Caroline Beidler, MSW.
Beidler is raising awareness through a series of events during the month of March focused on addiction recovery and related issues like sexual violence, including the virtual global women’s event presented by the SHE RECOVERS Foundation: Amplifying Women’s Voices in Recovery Advocacy on March 8th and the release of her new book.
“With recent CDC research stating 14% of teen girls in the US report being raped and other shocking data related to mental health, it is imperative that we address this issue,” says Beidler.
Releasing March 28th, Beidler’s book Downstairs Church: Finding Hope in the Grit of Addiction and Trauma Recovery recounts her own experience of teen rape and subsequent addiction while providing insight and guidance for anyone in or seeking recovery from addiction, trauma or mental health. Communities that are looking to support women in addiction recovery will especially benefit from Beidler’s honest and masterful writing. With each purchase, a free digital copy of the book can be sent to someone in or seeking recovery.
Downstairs Church is available for pre-order now and anywhere you buy books on March 28th 2023.
About the Author
Caroline Beidler, MSW is an author, recovery advocate, and founder of the storytelling platform Bright Story Shine. Her new book Downstairs Church: Finding Hope in the Grit of Addiction and Trauma Recovery is available anywhere you buy books. With almost 20 years in leadership within social work and ministry, she is currently the Membership and Outreach Manager for the Association of Recovery in Higher Education. Caroline lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee with her family where she enjoys hiking in the mountains and building up her community’s local recovery ministry.
