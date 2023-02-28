Notice of Contract Opportunity: DCF Short Term Child Care - Expansion 

The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) intend to expand the Short Term Child Care initiative. The purpose of the Short Term Child Care initiative is to provide temporary, short-term child care during standard business hours for children in DCF custody who are awaiting foster care placement.

The Short Term Child Care Initiative has been available for the past two months in communities near ten DCF areas offices. EEC and DCF intend to expand the program to ten more DCF area offices as of October 1, 2019.

DCF has posted a contract solicitation on COMMBUYS under bid number BD-19-1034-0009-DSS09-36945. DCF will contract with Center Based Child Care Programs and Family Child Care Systems that currently accept EEC child care financial assistance, to provide Short Term Child Care to children in their custody. Any interested bidders must use COMMBUYS to apply. The deadline to apply is August 19, 2019.

DCF will hold a meeting for interested providers on August 8, 2019 from 10 am -12 pm at the Child Welfare Institute and Development Center at 225 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Bethanie Glass at Bethanie.Glass@Mass.gov.