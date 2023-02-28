BCM Spa Increased Revenue by 72% with the Free Management Tool Yottled
Here's BCM spa’s secret to reducing last-minute cancellations and no-shows, eliminating payment processing fees, and lowering page booking abandonment rates.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balance Composure Massage and Spa (BCM Spa) increased its YoY revenue by 72% after using a free business management and growth tool Yottled. Yottled drastically reduced BCM spa’s last-minute cancellations and no-shows, eliminated payment processing fees, lowered the booking page abandonment rate, and saved employees’ time.
“I was using MassageBook but my clients were complaining about the account creation process before they book appointments. So, I was actively looking for a change. Although I was nervous about using Yottled initially because it is comparatively new software, I gave it a try, just to get rid of this account creation process. To my astonishment, I got a ton of other growth tools for free that unexpectedly increased my YoY revenue by 72%,” says Mia Shaughnessy, founder, and owner of Balance Composure Massage and Spa.
How Does Yottled Accelerate Business Growth?
Yottled enables businesses to increase revenue in these 3 fundamental ways.
1. Reduces last-minute cancellations and no-shows: Yottled enables businesses to charge advanced non-refundable deposits, enforce custom cancellation policies, and send automated reminders before the appointment via email and SMS to make sure people show up on time.
2. Simplifies the Booking Experience: Yottled removes all barriers from the appointment booking process, making it faster and easier for customers. There’s no account creation or registration process for first-time users, sign-up hassles for repeated users, and no app to download.
3. Eliminates payment processing fees and software charges: Yottled gave BCM Spa the option to transfer the payment processing fees to their customers’ bills. This function alone instantly reduced Mia’s operating cost by approx. 3%.
“We started with a mission of helping businesses in fitness, beauty, and wellness industries to reach their true potential by removing obstacles and costs that are hindering their growth. We surveyed 1,000+ businesses and devised a list of pain points that businesses face and a robust plan to solve them. BCM Spa and thousands of other customers' success prove that we’re on the right track”, says Trevor Hough, CEO and co-founder of Yottled.
Trevor Hough
Yottled
+1 248-766-7981
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn