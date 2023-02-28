Sahara: Austria considers Autonomy Plan as 'Serious and Credible Contribution' to UN-led Political Process (Joint Declaration)

MOROCCO, February 28 - Austria considers the autonomy plan, presented by Morocco in 2007, as a "serious and credible contribution" to the UN-led political process and as a basis for a solution agreed upon by the parties, according to the joint statement adopted at the end of the meeting, Tuesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer.

In a joint Declaration, the two countries affirmed their support for the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, and his efforts to continue the political process aimed at reaching "a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution", in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aims and principles set out in the UN Charter.

In this context, Morocco welcomed Austria's willingness to continue its valuable support to MINURSO.

At the invitation of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer paid an official visit to Morocco on February 27-28, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

This visit is part of the celebration, on February 28, 2023, of the 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, when Mohamed Ben Abdelmalek presented his credentials, as Ambassador of Sultan Moulay Mohamed III, to HM the Emperor Joseph II, on February 28, 1783.

MAP: 28 February 2023