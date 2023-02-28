Head of Government Receives Federal Chancellor of Republic of Austria

MOROCCO, February 28 - The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch received, Tuesday in Rabat, the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, currently on a working visit to the Kingdom on the occasion of the commemoration of the 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Austria.

During this meeting, the two parties emphasized the quality of fraternal relations that unite the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Austria and which enjoy the special solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI and the Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen, said a statement by the Department of the Head of Government. They also expressed their pride in the centuries-old historical relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Austrian ambassador in Rabat, Anna Jankovic, presented to the Head of Government two commemorative paintings illustrating the longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, was also an opportunity for both parties to emphasize the importance of the Morocco-Austrian economic forum, held in Morocco from February 27 to March 1, which offers the opportunity to strengthen economic cooperation, through the signing of a bilateral agreement between the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises and the Federal Economic Chamber of Austria.

The two officials also expressed their satisfaction with the evolution of trade between Rabat and Vienna and the development of Austrian investment in Morocco in recent years.

They emphasized the fruitful industrial cooperation between the two countries, especially in the automotive sector and reiterated the willingness to exchange expertise and develop joint projects in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The two parties also discussed issues of common interest, including the question of the Moroccan Sahara, parliamentary cooperation, immigration, security and judicial and cultural cooperation.

This visit will be marked by a joint declaration between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Austria, which reinforces the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, according to the statement.

At the end of this meeting, Akhannouch and Nehammer, who arrived Monday in Rabat, accompanied by a large high-level delegation, welcomed, in a statement to the press, the excellent relations between the two countries and expressed their willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

In addition, they expressed their satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the economic, industrial and renewable energy fields.

MAP: 28 February 2023