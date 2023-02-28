Submit Release
MDC invites the public to a free fishing day March 14 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants of all ages to a free fishing day in Columbia. This event will be on March 14 from 3:00-5:30 p.m. at Stephens Lake in Columbia.

Fishing poles, tackle, bait, and instruction will be available for participants free of charge, and registration for this event is not required. Participants will not need a fishing permit to enjoy this event, but MDC asks that all children under the age of 15 be always accompanied by an adult.

Questions about this event can be send to Huston Spellman at Huston.spellman@mdc.mo.gov. Stephens Lake Park is located at 2001 E. Broadway in Columbia.

