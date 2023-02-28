Global Mortuary Equipment Market Shows Steady Growth Amid Rising Demand for Mortuary Services | +$1.6 billion by 2031

Mortuary Equipment Market size, share

"Mortuary Equipment Market Shows Growth Potential Amid Rising Demand"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $863.8 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $1.6 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. Mortuary equipment is indeed used to handle and preserve dead bodies. In addition to the types of equipment mentioned, there are also body lifts and hoists, body bags and covers, and various tools used for embalming and preparing the body for viewing. Mortuary equipment is essential for the safe and respectful handling of human remains, as well as for medical and forensic purposes.

Refrigeration units are commonly used in mortuaries to help slow the natural process of decomposition. These units can help preserve the body for longer periods of time, which can be useful for investigations, transportation, or scheduling funeral arrangements. However, it's worth noting that refrigeration is not always necessary, particularly for short-term storage or in colder climates.

Key Market Players

𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐂.𝐅. 𝐝𝐢 𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢 & 𝐂. 𝐬.𝐧.𝐜, 𝐄𝐈𝐇𝐅 𝐈𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐝, 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨-𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨, 𝐇𝐘𝐆𝐄𝐂𝐎, 𝐊𝐔𝐆𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨, 𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐂 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐌𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐌 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐎𝐕𝐀 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐜

While mortuaries are often associated with hospitals, they can also be standalone facilities or part of funeral homes. The primary purpose of a mortuary is to provide a space for the respectful handling and preparation of the deceased, whether for medical, legal, or cultural reasons.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕. 𝑨𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒅𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔. 𝑰𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒓𝒅, 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒑𝒇𝒖𝒍, 𝒂𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒚 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒐𝒓 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒖𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓. 𝑴𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓, 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒅 𝒔𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒅𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕. 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The mortuary equipment market comprises a range of products used for storing, transporting, and processing human remains. The market includes a variety of equipment such as body transporters and trays, autopsy tables, refrigerators, mortuary cabinets, and crematoriums.

Body transporters and trays are used for the safe and efficient transport of human remains. Stretchers, trolleys, and carriers are some of the types of body transporters and trays available in the market.

Autopsy tables are used for conducting post-mortem examinations. L shaped autopsy tables, stationary autopsy tables, and adjustable autopsy tables are some of the types of autopsy tables available in the market. These tables are designed to provide a comfortable and safe working environment for forensic pathologists and technicians.

Refrigerators are used for the temporary storage of human remains. They are available in different sizes and capacities, including refrigerators for 2 body, 3 body, and 10-15 body storage. Other types of refrigerators include walk-in refrigerators and mobile refrigerators.

Mortuary cabinets are used for long-term storage of human remains. They are available in different sizes and capacities and are designed to maintain a consistent temperature and humidity level.

Crematoriums are used for the cremation of human remains. Cremation ovens and cremator chargers are some of the types of crematoriums available in the market. Crematoriums are available in manual and automated types.

The end-users of mortuary equipment include hospitals, forensic labs, research organizations, and medical educational institutions. Hospitals and forensic labs are the major end-users of mortuary equipment, as they require equipment for the storage and processing of human remains.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The mortuary equipment market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness regarding the importance of proper handling and storage of human remains. The presence of major market players such as Mopec and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. also contributes to the growth of the market in North America.

Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The region has a high level of healthcare expenditure and a strong demand for mortuary equipment due to an aging population. The presence of major market players such as LEEC Ltd. and Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG also contributes to the growth of the market in Europe.

The mortuary equipment market in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to grow in the coming years due to several factors such as increasing demand for mortuary services, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing healthcare infrastructure.

In Asia-Pacific, countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the growth of the mortuary equipment market. Japan and China have a large aging population, which is expected to increase the demand for mortuary services. India and South Korea are also expected to witness significant growth due to the rising number of deaths caused by chronic diseases.

In LAMEA, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are expected to lead the growth of the mortuary equipment market. Brazil and South Africa have a large population, and the prevalence of chronic diseases is high, which is expected to increase the demand for mortuary services. Saudi Arabia is also expected to witness significant growth due to the growing healthcare infrastructure.

