The Shyft Group Rolls Into NTEA’s Work Truck Week 2023 With a Unified Front of Dynamic Brands

/EIN News/ -- Cross-brand synergies help drive the North American leader in commercial, retail and service/specialty vehicles

WTW highlights will include the debut of a new all-electric product from Blue Arc™ EV Solutions and Class 3 EV Ride and Drive opportunities

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the commercial vehicle industry, few companies are able to match the industry knowledge, engineering and manufacturing expertise, and purposeful innovation of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) and its dynamic group of nine go-to-market brands. At Work Truck Week (WTW) 2023 from March 7-10 in Indianapolis, Indiana, this industry-leading edge will be on display as Shyft exhibits its collective strength with cross-brand collaborations and the debut of a new electrified product.

“The Shyft Group is all about forward motion, purposeful innovation and responsive customer service — we’re driven to deliver the best in commercial and specialty vehicle innovation now and far into the future,” said CEO Daryl Adams. “What brings our brands together and sets them apart in the marketplace are Shyft Group investments in quality and innovation, our coast-to-coast production capabilities, and our Work-Driven Design approach.”

The Shyft Group exhibit will include five of the company’s go-to-market brands: Blue Arc EV Solutions, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag, and Magnum.

The company will host a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, from 2:45–3:10 p.m. at booth #2921/2927. News media and attendees are encouraged to attend and learn about the company's cross-brand synergies and latest developments, including the launch of another industry game-changing Blue Arc EV Solutions product.

The Shyft Group will also participate in the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, taking place at the Indiana Convention Center from 11am to 3:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9. Shyft joins the ride & drive with the all-electric, Class 3 walk-in delivery van from Blue Arc EV Solutions that debuted at WTW 2022.

The Blue Arc delivery van is a 100% battery-powered Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle designed for high-frequency, last-mile delivery fleets. With a cargo area ranging from 14’ to 18’ in length and a payload capacity of up to 5,000 lbs., Shyft customers can maximize productivity and minimize cost of ownership, including fuel and maintenance costs.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The Shyft Group

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

The Shyft Group

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

248.727.3755

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf7b81f-94e5-4636-845c-46833976c47f