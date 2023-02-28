InnovaQor, Inc. Announces Launch of Medical Mime’s Automated Billing Solution

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovaQor, Inc. (OTC: INQR), Subsidiary Launches Automated Billing Solution for customers



InnovaQor subsidiary, Medical Mime, Inc., a provider of an EHR (Electronic Health Records) software to behavioral health and substance abuse facilities, today announced the launch of an automated billing solution for use with its EHR software.

The solution, automates and therefore accelerates first-pass clean billing by gathering all billable events that meet strict but simple criteria from the process, to ensure clean claims are pushed to a billing software. Suitable for both outpatient and residential treatment providers, the solution works for both HCFA 1500 and UB-04 claims and with any billing software that accepts HL7 files. Although built to manage the most rigorous billing guidelines, the solution maintains flexibility with customizable options to fit clients’ specific needs. Further information on Medical Mime can be found at https://medicalmime.com

“Medical Mime’s automated billing solution is specifically designed to streamline the process of managing the communication of essential claim data to a billing system,” stated Sharon Hollis CEO of InnovaQor, “The result is a seamless billing process that accelerates claim generation to a payer while significantly reducing back-end claim denials for lack of required information.”

For further information on InnovaQor, Inc., please visit www.innovaqor.com

About InnovaQor, Inc.

InnovaQor delivers innovative technology and software solutions for the medical sector and intends to build a communication platform specifically for the medical sector, which will facilitate communication and collaboration between peers and allow the addition of revenue generating bolt on offers, including existing solutions and a new recruitment matching product for the healthcare sector.

