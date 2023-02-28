Submit Release
Armenia: winter festival takes place in Shirak Marz with EU support

On 25 February, a winter festival ‘-46°C’ was held in the Shirak Marz. The festival is a development brand created by the local Northern Way initiative group as part of the EU’s LEADER rural development methodology. It attracts winter adventure tourism enthusiasts.

The festival aims to stimulate the development of winter adventure tourism in the north of Chirac by bringing together local participants. This year about 500 people took part in the event. 

The LEADER methodology is implemented in the Shirak region by the Austrian Development Agency as part of the LEAD4Shirak project funded jointly by the European Union and the Austrian Development Cooperation. 

