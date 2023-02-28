Hennessey Enhances MAMMOTH 1000 TRX with 'Carbon Edition' Upgrades

Offered exclusively on the MAMMOTH 900 TRX and MAMMOTH 1000 TRX



Comprehensive 'Carbon Edition' package replaces factory plastic with a genuine carbon-fiber grille, hood scoop, fender vents, hood vents, headlight and taillight surrounds, engine cover

Carbon-fiber components are lighter, stronger, more chemical resistant and temperature tolerant than original equipment parts

Fits all 2021-2023 MAMMOTH TRX models

Covered by a 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty, priced at MSRP $11,950



/EIN News/ -- A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking the image or link below:

Images – ‘Carbon Edition’ MAMMOTH 1000 RAM TRX by Hennessey

Video – 'Carbon Edition' MAMMOTH 1000 RAM TRX by Hennessey

SEALY, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, and high-performance vehicle creator, is enhancing its potent MAMMOTH TRX lineup with a full complement of carbon-fiber components that are lighter, stronger, more chemical resistant and temperature tolerant than the existing plastic factory parts that they replace. The carbon-fiber upgrades enhance the performance-focused character of what is already one of the world's quickest and most powerful trucks, while distinguishing it further from its commonplace competitors.

The comprehensive new 'Carbon Edition' package is an add-on offered exclusively on Hennessey's popular MAMMOTH 900 TRX and MAMMOTH 1000 TRX upgrades. The package includes an upper and lower carbon-fiber front grille, carbon-fiber front hood scoop intake, carbon-fiber fender vents, carbon-fiber hood vents, carbon-fiber engine cover, carbon-fiber headlight surrounds, and carbon-fiber taillight surrounds. In addition, all carbon-fiber components feature an exposed carbon weave with a durable satin finish that integrates seamlessly with the Hennessey MAMMOTH Stage 1 and Stage 2 off-road bumper upgrades and the stock RAM fender trim.

John Hennessey, founder, and CEO: "Our MAMMOTH TRX has fantastic stage presence because it is massive in stature, incredibly powerful, and its supercharger whine is unmistakable. The new 'Carbon Edition' package compliments the truck's already aggressive exterior with a unique sporty flair. The premium carbon-fiber accents are classy, yet subtle – effectively transforming the MAMMOTH TRX into a much more visually upscale truck while accentuating its rugged appearance."

Hennessey's 'Carbon Edition' upgrade fits all 2021-2023 MAMMOTH TRX 900 and MAMMOTH TRX 1000 models and is priced at $11,950 installed. In addition, a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty backs all included components. Order through authorized RAM retailers, directly from Hennessey at +1 979.885.1300, or HennesseyPerformance.com.

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 90 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. As a result, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

Social media

YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comment, contact the Hennessey PR team:

North America

Michael Harley

Michael@HennesseyPerformance.com

+1 805-402-3613

Europe / Asia

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk

+44 (0)7816 906 794