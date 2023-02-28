Factoreal Introduces Omnichannel Chatbots to Help Businesses Create Always Open Communications Channel with Their Customers

Leading Customer Engagement Platform Unveils Bot Builder for Businesses to Deploy on Various Marketing Channels

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factoreal , the leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint, today launches its new ‘Omnichannel Chatbot’ feature to ensure businesses maintain an open channel to their customer base. The new capability is available as part of Factoreal application and gives all businesses, big or small, the power to build better one-on-one relationships through features including a chatbots for SMS, WhatsApp and Website. Factoreal’s Omnichannel Chatbot allows companies to expand their customer engagement and retention strategy beyond a siloed departmental effort into a business-wide approach that harnesses existing data to form better connections with prospects and customers.



Trends in Chatbots

Chatbots have existed for many years, going back to 2009 when a company called WeChat came into existence. However, the first chatbot ever created was by MIT professor Joseph Weizenbaum in the 1960s. ELIZA , an early natural language processing computer program, provided canned responses to questions.

Fast forward to today, chatbots are increasing in popularity and are deployed on various messaging platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp and Slack, to name a few. One report says that 36% of businesses have deployed chatbots, and 39% of companies use chatbots to make their website more interactive. Further, a Juniper Research study noted that consumer retail spending via chatbots worldwide will reach $142 billion by 2024, up from $2.8 billion in 2019.

Currently, there is immense popularity with ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by Open AI in November 2022. It's been reported that ChatGPT is so popular, given its ability to learn and adapt quickly to new information.

About Factoreal Website Chatbot

Built with ease of use, Factoreal’s Omnichannel Chatbots provides users with unlimited chats, unlimited users, and chatbot functionality, making it more accessible to the average customer than other similar offerings on the market today. Key features of the tool include:

Contextual responses with the help of natural language processing (NLP)

Built-in intelligence to do human handover in case of complex conversations

Interactive UI/UX to make conversations feel interactive for customers

FAQs-trained to handle questions and interactions in a hassle-free, smoothly

With advancements in conversational intelligence, the use of live chat apps and chatbots in various industries continues to increase. Offering 24/7, fast and efficient information, chatbots use AI to hold real-time customer conversations, enhancing the customer experience by providing convenient and direct engagement with individuals.

"Consumers today have high expectations of the organizations they buy from. They expect businesses to be always on and start from where they left off. Unfortunately, it's been tough for businesses to meet those expectations, especially with disparate tools that aren't integrated," said Aditya Dhruva, Founder and CEO of Factoreal. "Factoreal Omnichannel Conversations solves this problem by providing organizations with a unified ‘chatbot builder’ across all communication channels. This helps ensure that every interaction an organization has with its customers is contextual and, ultimately, delightful."

For more information about the Factoreal Website Chatbot, visit Omnichannel Conversations

About Factoreal

Factoreal is a leading customer engagement platform helping marketers create robust experiences at every touchpoint. We deliver a world-class customer engagement solution to every business through our industry-leading automation solutions. Designed for simplicity, accessibility, and authenticity and complete with a full-stack marketing solution, ready-to-use templates, and best-in-class integrations, Factoreal helps marketers save valuable time and provides a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Factoreal works with brands like United Soccer League (Soccer), Rajasthan Royals (Cricket), Jacksonville Jaguars (Football), Bay Area Panthers (Football), Indy Eleven (Soccer), Las Vegas Aviators (Baseball), Gwinnett Stripers (Baseball), and many more in the sports category and brands like Bravura Group, C K Mondavi, The Pod Hotels, Brand Nourish in the SMB category.

Founded in 2019 after being incubated in the research arm of its parent group and global technology leader, The Mahindra Group, today Factoreal is led by CEO and Co-Founder Aditya Dhruva and has offices in both the U.S. and India. Factoreal is backed by private investors. For more information, visit www.factoreal.com and also on LinkedIn or Twitter .