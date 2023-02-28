Smitty’s Engages and Rewards Restaurant Guests with Paytronix

Smitty’s tech evolution consolidates restaurant tech solutions adopted during the pandemic to truly engage guests.

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that Smitty’s™ has completed a coast-to-coast launch rolling out MySmitty’s Rewards across Canada. MySmitty’s Rewards makes it easy for guests to engage with the brand both in store and with a new mobile app to earn reward points for every visit. Smitty's is one of Canada's largest all-day family restaurant chains and known best for its buttermilk pancakes.



Smitty’s new rewards program consolidates various digital guest engagement initiatives adopted during the pandemic into a single platform, for a consistent experience that builds loyalty at every guest touchpoint. Smitty’s had implemented popular loyalty and other tech solutions during the pandemic but grew frustrated with how the piecemeal solutions offered discounts without developing lasting relationships.

“We needed a more seamless guest experience, with real digital engagement to help our brand grow. Paytronix delivers that, in a single platform,” said Jim Weidinger, president at Smitty's Canada Inc. “More importantly, we gained the expertise of the people at Paytronix, who are helping us to better understand, excite, and engage with our guests.”

Paytronix digital tools include the pieces that Smitty’s needs to manage its loyalty program, mobile, and web presence for a fully branded experience across all touchpoints.

“Paytronix has given our managers and franchisees a whole new way to drive their individual business, or increase traffic during slow periods,” added Weidinger. “They were excited to see they don’t need to wait for next year to benefit from the vision of MySmitty’s Rewards. They saw immediate benefit.”

Smitty’s digital engagement strategy now has all the tech elements working together, with real-time data and reporting that gives Smitty’s marketing and loyalty team powerful insights to surprise and delight guests.

“It’s always wonderful to work with a trusted and long-standing Canadian, family-focused brand as they look to increase engagement with their current guests while also reaching new digital-first audiences,” said William Kazura, head of Canadian sales for Paytronix.

About Paytronix

Paytronix is the leader in Digital Customer Engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other retailers who seek to build lasting guest relationships. Paytronix continually advances digital guest engagement by developing technologies that uncover new insights about guest attitudes and behaviors that create brand preferences. For more information visit Paytronix.com.