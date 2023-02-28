Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Data Engineering Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Data Engineering Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. Data Engineering includes best practices and technology capabilities to develop engineered data workflows and pipelines to and between operational and analytic data management infrastructures.



Data engineering development and deployment capabilities are used to develop, debug, schedule, secure, govern, and run data workflows for BI / analytic use cases. Deployments may range from small use-case specific projects to those that span large data volumes, multiple analytic steps, and multiple analytic models, and support multiple BI use cases and tools.

According to the study, 77 percent of survey respondents indicate data engineering is critical or very important, up from 61 percent in 2022. This rise in importance of data engineering reflects the increased demand for access to analytical data as well as the increasing fragmentation of data sources and targets.

“As organizations face an uncertain business climate in 2023 and beyond, data engineering will be crucial to develop, manage, monitor, and govern data pipelines in support of a growing number of analytical use cases,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

