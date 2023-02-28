SWK Technologies Wins 2023 Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner of the Year Award

The achievement marks the third win in the past five years for the business management solutions provider.

/EIN News/ -- EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading business application and consulting firm SWK Technologies, Inc. (SWK) has won the 2023 Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner of the Year Award. The award recognizes the partner that has the highest combination of new customer additions, customer renewals, overall revenue contribution to Acumatica, and customer satisfaction score.

Specializing in information and business management strategy, SWK offers best-of-breed solutions for accounting, financial reporting, and ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), as well as custom software development and third-party process automation integrations.

SWK's solutions extend well beyond ERP enhancement to create market-leading development capabilities, operations-based cloud computing solutions, managed network services, custom reports, and more. The SWK team embraces the challenge of helping customers with disparate operations find business technology solutions that can solve pain points, streamline processes, and enable long-term success.

The award was announced at the Acumatica Summit 2023 at the Wynn Las Vegas luxury resort. This year's recognition marked the third time in the past five years SWK has secured the achievement, having won previously in 2019 and 2020. The SWK team also received 5 MVP awards throughout the night, making them the organization with the most MVP awards of any Top Partner.

"SWK has seen strong growth over the past few years, and this award speaks to our dedication to our new and existing customers," said Antonio Carrion, CMO at SWK.

"We're extremely proud of our team's ability to meet the customer satisfaction and retention criteria of the Cloud ERP award. This speaks to our highly-engaged account managers and consultants, and their willingness to go the extra mile to ensure the success of our customers."

Acumatica is a cloud and browser-based enterprise resource planning software provider for small and medium-sized businesses. The Acumatica Summit is a seminal event for the company's customers, partners, and industry analysts, featuring motivating keynote presentations, engaging networking opportunities, as well as informative sessions including product news, demos, and roadmaps.

