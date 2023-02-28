Collagen Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Companies; Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine, RABJ, Vinh Hoan, Nippi

The Insight Partner Logo

Increasing Demand for Products that Provide Functional Benefits to the Skin to Fuel the Demand of Collagen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled "Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine, Plant-based/Vegan, and Others), Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, and Others)", The collagen market was valued at US$ 4,120.19 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,205.03 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Collagen is a widely found structural protein in humans and in animals such as bovine, porcine, poultry, and marine animals. In humans, collagen accounts for 30% of the total proteins present in the body. Collagen provides structural support to bones and tissues. Moreover, collagen helps in healing skin, improves its texture, provides strength to hair, improves bone mineral density (BMD), and helps in reducing joint pain. As humans age increases, the body produces less collagen, resulting in brittle bones, wrinkles, hair thinning, and less elasticity. Therefore, people consume collagen supplements or collagen-induced foods and beverages to increase the collagen levels in their bodies.

Furthermore, collagen supplements help in treating osteoporosis. Many people suffer from osteoporosis after the age of 50. Osteoporosis is more prevalent in women and affects their bodies during the postmenopausal period. Osteoporosis makes the bones weak, and even a little force or pressure can cause severe fractures. Collagen supplements increase the body’s bone mineral density (BMD) levels, which strengthens the bones. Collagen has a wide range of applications in the personal care industry. It is used in skincare products that provide anti-aging benefits. Thus, the surging applications of collagen across food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, among other industries, are projected to drive the collagen market growth.

Based on application, the collagen market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment held a significant share in the global collagen market in 2020. However, the personal care segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Collagen is extensively used to manufacture dietary supplements. Manufacturers of vitamin supplements incorporate collagen, which provides enhanced benefits to consumers. Collagen supplements also boost hair health, improve skin texture and elasticity, and increase bone strength. The rising demand for collagen supplements is potentially driving the growth of the market.

Based on geography, the collagen market is segmented into – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). Asia Pacific collagen market is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The beauty and wellness industry across Asia Pacific is undergoing a massive transformation. South Korea and Japan are rapidly emerging markets in the beauty industry. People in Asia Pacific are focusing on inner beauty and prefer nutricosmetics that help enhance beauty from within. Holistic beauty trends are rapidly growing in Asia Pacific markets. Collagen is one of the most extensively used products in nutricosmetics. Thus the growth of the Asia Pacific beauty industry coupled with the rise of nutricosmetics sector is driving the collagen market over the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Collagen Market

The collagen market witnessed mixed impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As people became health-conscious due to the pandemic, they preferred dietary supplements that help boost immunity and maintain overall health. This factor positively impacted the collagen market growth. However, due to severe disruption of supply chains, there was a shortage of raw materials, which negatively impacted the profitability of small-scale and large-scale collagen manufacturers. A shortfall in product supply created a demand and supply gap, which affected the growth of the collagen market. However, the collagen market is moving towards stability as the restrictions imposed by the governments of different nations are relaxed. Manufacturers are recovering from the losses as they are operating with full capacity supply chains. All these factors are projected to boost the collagen market growth over the forecast period significantly. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the collagen market for short-term but later it opened lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Collagen Market Breakdown – by Region

The report segments the collagen market as follows:

Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, marine, plant-based/vegan, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen. In terms of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, personal care, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).

Key players operating in the global collagen market include Gelita AG; Gelnex; Junca Gelatines, S.L; Lapi Gelatine S.p.A; Nippi Inc.; Nitta Gelatin, Inc.; Nutra Food Ingredients; RABJ Co., Ltd.; Vihn Hoan Corporation; and Weishardt; among others.



