EU4 Independent Media announces call for production support in the EU Eastern Partnership

EU4 Independent Media announces a call for independent media to support the production of public interest stories.

The programme seeks to support independent content producers, either teams or individuals, in the production of stories about a pressing issue in an EU Eastern Partnership country that has been to date unreported, but has high public value.

If you are an editorially independent media team or journalist working for an audience in the EU Eastern Partnership countries, if you have an idea for an important story, and if you are keen to expand your multimedia content and learn new storytelling skills – please apply.

Applicants should demonstrate that they have a clear vision of the desired outcome of public interest, ambitions for multimedia storytelling and a realistic budget. Proposals that include a willingness to experiment with new formats are particularly welcome.

The deadline for applications is 26 March.

The project is supported by the European Union.

Find out more

To learn more and apply