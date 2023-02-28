Submit Release
European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction to intensify its cooperation with EU neighbour countries

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) announced the publication of the latest EMCDDA work programme, which outlines their activities for 2023–2025. 

During this period (in 2024) the agency will be transformed into the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA). The EUDA will be a completely new agency, with a broadened mandate, better equipped to strengthen the EU’s preparedness relating to illicit drugs.

According to the EMCDDA, the European drug problem is increasingly linked to and influenced by global developments, highlighting the need to identify trends outside the EU. The agency therefore promises to intensify its cooperation with the European Neighbourhood Policy Area (EU4MD II) this year, especially with Georgia (EMCDDA4GE), as well as the Western Balkans, Latin America and the Caribbean.

