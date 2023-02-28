Toilet replacement project conserves over 12 million gallons of water, increases Water Score 21 points
Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) quantifies the results of water conservation/toilet replacement project implemented to combat impending rate hike.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) designed, implemented and financed a 2019 toilet replacement project at a 218-unit Condominium Association in downtown Chicago that has realized $128,325 in savings using today’s tax rates and conserved 12,225,000 gallons of water.
The City of Chicago’s water/sewer tax rate has nearly doubled since 2018 and water/sewer rates have increased 11% leaving many Chicagoans looking for relief.
AUS worked closely with the property manager to survey and gather data on unit owner’s existing toilets and performed leak tests to explore a water conservation strategy aimed at preventing rising water/sewer bills. The Association had high efficiency toilets installed in those units wishing to take part in the program, at no cost to the unit owner, with the efficiency project paid for out of monthly water/sewer savings.
The project experienced an ROI of around 3 years after payments totaling $104,951. The Association’s Water Score increased by 21 points following the implementation of this project. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Water Score is generated by the ENERGY STAR® Portfolio Manager® tool and supported by WaterSense®. Water pumping and treatment represents a huge carbon footprint representing between 4% to 5% of all the electricity used. AUS has water savings solutions for cooling towers along with replacing or rebuilding toilets with leak detection.
Through the coordinated effort of AUS staff and the onsite contractor, 177 toilets were replaced in 5 days’ time. These 5 days encompassed delivery, replacement and disposal of all toilets with limited disruption to owners.
“The communication and organization are what truly made this project a success”, said Mindy Bartelt, Project Manager. “We knew there were leaks and that the savings would be substantial, but the efficiency in which this project was executed is a testament to contractor vetting and superior products. We are very pleased with the results”
About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions. They can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.
Jenna Buehre
Alternative Utility Services, Inc.
+1 2622480930
email us here