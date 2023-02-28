James Investment Research Selects Ultimus as Fund Administrator in Fund Conversion

James Advantage Funds converts four mutual funds to Ultimus

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions, proudly announces the successful conversion of the James Advantage Funds fund administration functions from another service provider. James Investment Research, the adviser to the James Advantage Funds, selected Ultimus as the fund administrator for its four mutual funds. Ultimus is now providing a full suite of services encompassing financial administration, legal administration, fund accounting, transfer agent, and distribution.



James Investment Research, a firm focused on creating a company culture that provides clients with confidence in achieving their financial goals through shared values, sought a fund administration service provider that would be a good cultural fit. The boutique firm consists of a lean, close-knit team whose dedication to clients is the first priority. Therefore, selecting a service provider, such as Ultimus, who shared these same values and would deliver specific solutions was important.

During the search for a new service provider, James Investment Research was driven by an overall desire to improve the investment experience for their shareholders and themselves. Rather than a vendor relationship, James Investment Research sought an authentic service partner relationship, one that provided sound governance, a consistent service model delivery, and accurate reporting. During the recent conversion process, Ultimus provided clear communication about roles and responsibilities, timelines, and views of the post-conversion operations, proving to be an instrumental and trusted service partner.

Brian Shepardson, VP & Portfolio Manager, James Investment Research and Chief Financial Officer, James Advantage Funds states, “Ultimus has already exceeded our expectations and we couldn’t be happier that we made the decision to work with them. We are excited to continue building on the great partnership that was established during the thorough evaluation, planning, and flawless conversion process. Based on the strong cultural fit, we’re confident in Ultimus’ representation of James Investment Research in interactions with our shareholders. Having them as an extension of our business makes us stronger.”

Ian Martin, Ultimus’ EVP, Chief Administrative Officer, emphasizes how meaningful and impactful it can be for a company to switch service providers. “While the decision to switch providers isn’t something an adviser wishes for, having a strategic partner that offers a comprehensive, best-in-class service model who becomes a true extension of your business is critical to continue to succeed in this competitive environment. We are honored that James Investment Research trusted us enough to guide them through this process. We are proud to represent James to their shareholders and feel that our shared values will continue to provide clients with the service needed as they seek to achieve their financial goals.”

Leading the industry in conversions from other service providers, Ultimus’ experience and approach to managing these types of conversions has transformed the process, making it as efficient and seamless as possible. Ultimus has successfully converted 20+ fund managers and fund family clients through a conversion process in recent years, resulting in a more streamlined fund operating environment and an enhanced shareholder experience for their clients.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

About James Investment Research

James Investment is an investment adviser registered with the SEC providing investment research and advice to the James Advantage Funds, as well as separately managed accounts. The company works with high-net-worth individuals, businesses, endowments, foundations, among others, providing custom tailored portfolios to help alleviate uncertainties and provide confidence in achieving the financial goals of its clients. Using their own independent research, portfolios are actively managed and invest primarily in equity and fixed income securities believed to be undervalued.

Founded in 1972, James is located in rural Alpha, Ohio. James has successfully navigated many difficult markets throughout their long history using their investment discipline. Their highly experienced team of executives, portfolio managers, researchers, traders, compliance specialists, and others remain committed to serving clients and shareholders well, today and into the future.

For more information, visit www.jamesinvestment.com .

The James Advantage Funds are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA. Call 1-800-995-2637 for a free copy of the prospectus or visit www.jamesinvestment.com. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds and should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

16486393-UFD-02242023