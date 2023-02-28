Spirometer Market Expected to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Spirometer Market size, share

"Global Spirometer Market Expected to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2027, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases."

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 $1,079.51 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2019 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 $1,471.59 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2027, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 3.5% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2020 𝐭𝐨 2027. A spirometer is a medical device used to measure lung capacity and function. It is used to diagnose and monitor respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis.

The basic design of a spirometer involves a tube or chamber that is filled with air and a mechanism for measuring the flow and volume of the air as it is inhaled and exhaled by the patient. The patient is instructed to breathe in and out through a mouthpiece attached to the spirometer, and the device records various measures of lung function, including the amount of air that can be forcefully exhaled in one second (forced expiratory volume, or FEV1), the total amount of air that can be exhaled after a deep breath (forced vital capacity, or FVC), and the maximum volume of air that can be inhaled in one breath (inspiratory capacity).

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10967

Spirometry is a non-invasive and relatively simple test that can provide important information about lung function. It can help doctors diagnose respiratory conditions, determine the severity of these conditions, and monitor the effectiveness of treatment over time. Technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, and product launches are further promoting market growth. The prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, and dust are also fueling the spirometer market growth. Respiratory diseases are witnessing exponential rise across the world. In 2017, according to the WHO, respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading cause of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the world.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞

1. SCHILLER

2. Hill-Rom

3. Midmark Corp.

4. Vitalograph

5. COSMED srl

6. MGC Diagnostics

7. Smiths Medical

8. Vyaire Medical

9. Teleflex

10. NSPIRE HEALTH

𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Type:

• Hand-Held: A portable spirometer that is small and lightweight, making it convenient for use in clinics, hospitals, and at home.

• Table-Top: A larger spirometer that is typically used in hospitals and clinics for more advanced lung function testing.

By Technology:

• Volume Measurement: A spirometer that measures the volume of air that is inhaled and exhaled during a breathing test.

• Flow Measurement: A spirometer that measures the flow of air during a breathing test.

By Application:

• Asthma: A condition where the airways in the lungs become inflamed, leading to difficulty breathing.

• COPD: A group of lung diseases that make it hard to breathe, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

• Others: Other respiratory conditions that can be diagnosed and monitored using a spirometer, such as cystic fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis.

By End User:

• Hospitals and Clinics: Healthcare facilities that provide spirometry testing as part of respiratory function testing for patients.

• Home Healthcare: Spirometry testing that is done at home, often with the use of a handheld spirometer.

• Others: Other settings where spirometry testing may be done, such as research labs or occupational health clinics.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10967

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America:

United States, Canada, and Mexico are included in this region.

North America is expected to have a significant share of the spirometer market due to factors such as a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Europe:

Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe are included in this region.

Europe is also expected to have a significant share of the spirometer market due to factors such as a high burden of respiratory diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of major market players.

Asia-Pacific:

Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific are included in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate in the spirometer market due to factors such as a large patient pool, increasing healthcare spending, and growing awareness about respiratory health.

LAMEA:

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) are included in this region.

LAMEA is expected to have a moderate growth rate in the spirometer market due to factors such as a high burden of respiratory diseases and increasing healthcare spending.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is a spirometer, and how does it work?

2. What are some of the key factors driving the growth of the spirometer market?

3. What are the different types of spirometers available, and how do they differ?

4. What are the different technologies used in spirometry, and how do they work?

5. What are some of the key applications for spirometry testing?

6. What are some of the major end users of spirometry devices, and how do their needs differ?

7. Which regions are expected to have the highest growth rates in the spirometer market, and why?

8. Who are some of the key players in the spirometer market, and what are their market shares?

9. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the spirometer market, and what are the implications for future growth?

10. What are some of the challenges facing the spirometer market, and how can they be addressed?

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: [Yesterday 10:27 PM] Nilesh Musale

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/168fcee98b246f8e4999bea9f72b3a95