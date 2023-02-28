Submit Release
Reminder – Interactive Workshop of Bias and Belonging on 3/2/23 in Brewer

Hedreich will be hosting a conference on behalf of the Maine DOE titled Bias and Belonging.  This will be an interactive workshop.  Check-in on March 2nd is from 8:15-8:30, and we will depart at 3:30 pm.  There will be time for Q and A with Nichols and collaboration with participants. We invite you to our day with the author, Bias and Belonging.

Participation in the March 2nd event will include light refreshments and lunch provided at no additional cost.  Those attending on behalf of school administrative units (SAUs) are eligible for a $125 reimbursement (payable to the SAU) for employee time/travel.8 CEUs will be awarded for participation on March 2nd.

For more information about this event, contact Melanie Junkins at melanie.junkins@maine.gov

