A unique P2E NFT game, “Chain Of Legends,” launched on the BNB chain

Chain Of Legends use mining cycles to control the "supply and demand" of the market, bringing stability into the volatile P2E ecosystem.

INTERSHORE CHAMBERS, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Chain Of Legends” is a one-of-a-kind P2E NFT game that is gaining traction on the BNB chain for its rewarding game mechanics mong P2E players and the NFT community in general. The game token’s remarkable comeback performance during the downward trend in the crypto market sets it apart from its competitors. In the worlds of Chain Of Legends founder, “$CLEG is $Bitcoin of P2E games. !”

What makes “Chain Of Legends” a unique P2E NFT game?

“Chain Of Legends” solves the most common issue of P2E NFT games, which is a permanent price decline after a mass adoption period.

- A 60% tokenomics section dedicated to the Play-to-Earn part of the game allows the players to Mine $CLEG up to the year 2034 in a perfectly designed way that suppresses the mining production rate and production amount all along the Roadmap periodically, 5% each time called as “Mining Cycles”! “Mining Cycles” is the exclusive unique feature of this game.

- A mining limit system prevents players from Mining $CLEG more than a defined amount. Therefore, it distributes the Mining and PvE rewards on a regular basis throughout the day. In the mining section, extra Demand leads to an elevated price of NFT lands in the marketplace. But in the PvE section, it leads to a latency of finding Dungeons, prolonging the adventure period.

- Aggressive $CLEG burn system, on the 15th of each month, burns 70% of all tokens that players have spent in different parts of the game. The remaining 30% goes to the reward pool.

How to use $CLEG by investing it in the game?

$CLEG has numerous utilities after only 8 months, and other ones are yet to come.

Here a few of them are mentioned :

- Mining: Building $CLEG Mine, Stone Mine, and Iron Mine to enable earning income.

- Adventures: Building Barracks, Training Heroes and troops, and joining Guilds to go to “Dungeons” and “Treasure Islands” to have an amusing income

- Marketplace: A delightful place to trade resources and NFTs that are available in the game with $CLEG, the native token of “Chain Of Legends.”

Multiple reward systems -

Multiple reward systems in-built into Chain Of Legends, have made it very attractive for gamers, investors, influencers, and even traders to join “Chain Of Legends” ecosystem, to the point that even players who are looking for free crypto games on the BNB chain got to know this opportunity and started to take benefit of this wonderful Play to Earn game.

Mining $CLEG, Mining Stone and Iron, Dungeons, Treasure Islands, a unique Marketplace for trading every in-game asset, and a very tempting Referral system are other rewarding methods of Chain Of Legends.

