Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market is projected to grow from USD 515.2 billion in 2023 to USD 814.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Endpoint Authentication Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the authentication type outlook, the biometric vehicle access segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger cars segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Pebble, Continental AG, Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Fujitsu, Fitbit, Canadian Automobile Association, Garmin, Synaptics Incorporated, General Motors, and Argus Cyber Security, among others, are some of the key players in the automotive endpoint authentication market

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Bluetooth
  • Wi-Fi
  • Cellular Network

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Wearable
  • Smartphone Application
  • Biometric Access

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Passenger Cars
  • Electric Vehicles

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

