Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 Revenue Up 42%; Expansion of Clinical Evidence Sets Stage for 2023 Growth

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Revenue of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022, a 42% increase over the prior-year period. Full year revenue of $8.5 million, an 8% increase over 2021.

Gross margin of 56.9% in the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 250 basis points from the same period last year. Full year 2022 gross margin of 55.7%, a decrease of 100 basis points from 2021.

By segment, fourth quarter 2022 revenue was led by Pediatrics, followed by Heart Failure and Critical Care, which increased approximately 92%, 47%, and 24% over the same period last year, respectively. Full year 2022 revenue by segment was led by Pediatrics and Heart Failure, which increased approximately 28% and 9%, respectively.

Entered into an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement for SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for pediatric Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). Approximately 4,000 children with AKI who are at high risk of mortality require therapy annually.

Announced peer-reviewed publication of results from a 10-year, real-world retrospective study supporting lower heart failure hospitalizations and readmissions with Aquadex. Data demonstrated 81% lower heart failure hospitalizations per year and a 48% decrease in rehospitalizations at 30 days from the national average.

Announced peer-reviewed data demonstrating 71% survival with kidney replacement therapy using Aquadex in low birth-weight preterm neonates.

Announced AVOID-HF clinical study analysis demonstrating clinical data that strongly favored adjustable ultrafiltration using Aquadex over adjustable IV diuretics in reducing cardiovascular mortality and subsequent HF events when patients are unresponsive to diuretics treatment.

Continued site activations for the Company’s REVERSE-HF clinical trial, with nine sites activated to date, on track to complete twelve activations by the end of first quarter 2023.

Appointed Chief Medical Officer, John Jefferies, M.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Lynn Blake, to the Executive Leadership team.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $18.3 million and no debt as of December 31, 2022.

“2022 proved to be a year of growth for Nuwellis, with 42% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter and 8% revenue growth for the full year. In 2023, we remain focused on the execution of our key strategic growth initiatives, with targeted expansion of our commercial team, investments in market penetration initiatives, and leverage of our growing body of clinical evidence to drive continued sales momentum. We are committed to making Aquadex the standard of care for patients with fluid overload who are not responsive to diuretics and driving increased utilization of ultrafiltration therapy in 2023 and beyond,” said Nestor Jaramillo, President and CEO of Nuwellis.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period.

Gross margin was 56.9% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 54.4% in the prior-year period, an increase of 250 basis points, resulting from increased sales volume.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to higher professional service fees and variable compensation expense, balanced with continued spending vigilance.

Fourth quarter research and development expenses were $1.2 million, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a slight increase in product development expenses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, or a loss of $5.00 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or a loss of $41.09 per basic and diluted common share in the prior-year period. The current period net loss includes $2.6 million of Other Income related to the year-end revaluation of warrants issued in conjunction with the Company’s October financing.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $18.3 million and no debt. Outstanding shares as of February 24 were approximately 1.2 million, reflecting the Company’s December reverse stock split and the exercise of warrants issued in conjunction with the Company’s October financing.

NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,737 $ 8,742 Marketable securities 569 15,463 Accounts receivable 1,406 750 Inventories, net 2,661 2,843 Other current assets 396 328 Total current assets 22,769 28,126 Property, plant and equipment, net 980 1,188 Operating lease right-of-use asset 903 1,082 Other assets 21 21 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,673 $ 30,417 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,245 $ 1,414 Accrued compensation 2,161 1,664 Current portion of operating lease liability 196 167 Current portion of finance lease liability 28 26 Other current liabilities 58 36 Total current liabilities 4,688 3,307 Common stock warrant liability 6,868 — Operating lease liability 760 956 Finance lease liability — 28 Other long-term liability — 179 Total liabilities 12,316 4,470 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Series A junior participating preferred stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 30,000 shares, none outstanding — — Series F convertible preferred stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 127 shares, issued and outstanding 127 shares — — Series I convertible preferred stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 1,049,280 and none, issued and outstanding 1,049,280 and none, respectively — — Preferred stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 39,969,873 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 536,394 and 105,376, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 279,736 278,874 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (18 ) (11 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 56 (24 ) Accumulated deficit (267,417 ) (252,892 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,357 25,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 24,673 $ 30,417





NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 2,339 $ 1,642 $ 8,543 $ 7,921 Cost of goods sold 1,008 748 3,788 3,430 Gross profit 1,331 894 4,755 4,491 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,664 4,094 17,584 19,039 Research and development 1,201 1,131 4,342 4,978 Total operating expenses 5,865 5,225 21,926 24,017 Loss from operations (4,534 ) (4,331 ) (17,171 ) (19,526 ) Other income (expense), net Other income (expense), net 61 3 75 (19 ) Financing expense (9,247 ) — (9,247 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liability 11,827 — 11,827 — Loss before income taxes (1,893 ) (4,328 ) (14,516 ) (19,545 ) Income tax expense (3 ) (2 ) (9 ) (9 ) Net loss $ (1,896 ) $ (4,330 ) $ (14,525 ) $ (19,554 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (5.00 ) $ (41.09 ) $ (83.55 ) $ (285.36 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 379 105 174 69 Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 6 (24) 80 (24 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments $ (7 ) $ — $ (7 ) $ (4 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (1,897 ) $ (4,354 ) $ (14,452 ) $ (19,582

)







NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities (unaudited) Net loss $ (14,525 ) $ (19,554 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 372 488 Stock-based compensation expense, net 862 1,314 Change in fair value of warrant liability (11,827 ) — Financing expense 9,247 — Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities 124 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (656 ) 155 Inventory 140 (143 ) Other current assets (68 ) (91 ) Other assets and liabilities (96 ) 186 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,278 (211 ) Net cash used in operations (15,149 ) (17,843 ) Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities — (18,850 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 14,850 3,350 Purchase of property and equipment (122 ) (219 ) Net cash provided (used) in investing activities 14,728 (15,719 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from public stock offerings, net 9,449 27,896 Proceeds from warrant exercises — 1 Payments on finance lease liability (26 ) (26 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,423 27,871 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7 ) (4 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,995 (5,695 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 8,742 14,437 Cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 17,737 $ 8,742 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment $ 42 $ 257 Operating right-of-use asset recorded as an operating lease liability $ — $ 901 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 9 $ 11



