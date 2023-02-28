Disposable Urine Bags Market Report will Worth USD 4.25 Billion by 2030 [CAGR of 4.9%] : GreyViews

Disposable Urine Bags Market are "ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Teleflex, Inc., McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc., BD, Medline Industries, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Manfred Sauer GmbH among others”.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Report Published by GreyViews, Disposable Urine Bags Market is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2022 to USD 4.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Projection period 2023-2030. The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the disposable urine bags market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the disposable urine bags market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get The Free Sample Report Within 30 Minutes @ https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-urine-bags-market/603/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, usage, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global disposable urine bags market are "ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Teleflex, Inc., McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc., BD, Medline Industries, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Manfred Sauer GmbH among others”. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide disposable urine bags market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The global urinary drainage bags market is being driven by an increase in gynaecological and urological operations. The rising incidence of urinary bladder cancer is predicted to raise demand for urine drainage bags. Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population suffering from one or more chronic conditions such as paralysis, Alzheimer's disease, and end-stage renal disease is likely to boost the global urine drainage bag market. An increase in the prevalence of urine incontinence is expected to drive the market. Although there is a danger of urinary tract infections and skin irritation connected with the use of drainage bags, this is a major factor restricting the global market for urinary drainage bags. Disposable urine drainage bags are in higher demand and preferred over reusable urinary drainage bags because they lessen the risk of skin irritation and urinary tract infections. Furthermore, technological advancements in the design of urological catheters are creating significant prospects in the global market.

Scope of Disposable Urine Bags Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Usage, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Teleflex, Inc., McKesson Medical Surgical, Inc., BD, Medline Industries, Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Manfred Sauer GmbH among others.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/603

Segmentation Analysis

The leg bages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is leg bags and large bags. The leg bages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is being driven mostly by rising hospital admissions as a result of Covid-19 instances and the global prevalence of urine incontinence. Most patients prefer urinary leg packs because they allow for unfettered movement and are simple to use.

The disposable segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The usage segment is disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Users choose disposable bags because they are simple to handle and use. It also reduces the necessity for washing the bags, encouraging the usage of disposable urine bags.

The hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is home, hospital, and others. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of end-stage renal illness and hospital surgical procedures is driving up demand for disposable urine bags.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the disposable urine bags include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The growing frequency of targeted disorders such as bladder blockage, UI, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), urine retention, and bladder cancer is boosting the regional market. Each year, more than 250,000 BPH patients have surgical procedures, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's disposable urine bags market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the region's growing geriatric population. Furthermore, the region's rising frequency of neurological disorders, together with increased investment in healthcare facilities, promotes market growth.

China

China’s disposable urine bags market size was valued at USD 0.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Because of the well-established healthcare system in the region. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of BPH, spinal cord injury, and UTI in the region is driving the regional market.

India

India's disposable urine bags market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Many patients have turned to the internet for health-related advice. Many industry participants are creating platforms to provide online counselling and guidance to people who are unable to travel to healthcare facilities for treatment. In India, for example, Friends, a Nobel Hygiene adult diaper brand, launched a new campaign encouraging everyone to recognise the signs as they spent more time at home during the shutdown. This advertisement emphasises the issue of UI in the elderly's families and offers telematic assistance to continue caring for people suffering from UI.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the disposable urine bags market is mainly driven by the urine intolerance.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/603/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/