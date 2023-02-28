Immuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will participate in two March investor conferences to share commentary around the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer.

Immuneering will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (March 6 – 8, 2023)

Format: Panel Discussion and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Panel Discussion: Titled ‘Targeted Oncology’ on March 7 from 2:10 to 3:10 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13 – 15, 2023)

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Virtual Presentation: March 14 from 2:40 to 3:10 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, which is designed to have an accelerated cadence relative to IMM-1-104, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com

