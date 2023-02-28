Magnite Partners with S&P Global Mobility to Enrich Streaming TV Inventory with Automotive Insights

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced it is partnering with Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, to provide advertisers with access to robust insights including auto purchase intent and loyalty detail to enable more precise targeting and measurement across CTV and OTT.



Polk Automotive Solutions leverages data and technology to provide the most complete and accurate automotive information to help marketers connect more effectively with consumers.

“By integrating Polk Automotive Solutions’ rich data sets into our platform, advertisers can tap into the most comprehensive source of automotive data and leverage that across Magnite’s unparalleled streaming TV supply,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “Advertising on CTV makes it possible for automotive marketers to combine TV’s unparalleled branding capabilities with the precise targeting and measurement opportunities of digital.”

According to Magnite’s research study “ Streaming Continues To Surge: An In-Depth Look at How Ads Are Powering Streaming Growth ”, streaming is now the most watched form of TV in the US. Among respondents, 81% reported watching streaming TV, compared to 48% and 30% who reported watching paid traditional TV and broadcast TV, respectively.1

“As consumers shift their media consumption time to streaming TV, automotive marketers are increasingly moving media budgets in that direction,” said Joe Kyriakoza, Vice President and General Manager, Polk Automotive Solutions at S&P Global Mobility. “Our partnership with Magnite helps make that transition more powerful with our best-in-class automotive data solutions paired with Magnite’s broad streaming supply. Marketers will have everything they need at their fingertips to plan, activate, and measure their streaming TV campaigns.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

1 Results based on a nationally-represented sample of 2,098 US consumers aged 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV each week.