Xcitium Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Deliver Patented ZeroDwell Containment Endpoint Technology to 150,000+ North American Customers

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcitium , formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, today announced a partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to deliver its patented ZeroDwell™ endpoint technology to companies across the globe.



Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment™ is the only solution on the market preventing potential damage from ransomware and other malware with its Kernel-level API Virtualization technology that instantly contains unknown threats to determine their intent before they inflict any damage. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand threats is invaluable. This partnership will make ZeroDwell Containment and its entire portfolio of threat protection solutions available to TechData Synnex’s North American customers.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. "With Xcitium added to our vast portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, so customers can do great things with technology."

“No one can stop a breach. Xcitium’s value is that we can prevent it. Most of the market has accepted that breaches happen, you have to detect them, then work to eliminate which is costly and time-consuming. With our Xcitium ZeroDwell Containment, we instantly isolate any incoming unknown threats before they can gain entry and cause any damage. Arming the reseller community with this kind of advantage can transform their business and the services they provide to their customers,” said Michael Costantino, Vice President, North America Strategic Alliances. “We’re thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX to extend our reach for our comprehensive solutions for endpoint protection.”

For additional information and to request a demo go to Xcitium.com .

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches, Xcitium’s patented ‘ZeroDwell Containment’ technology uses Kernel API Virtualization to isolate and block threats like zero-day ransomware and other malware before they cause any damage. ZeroDwell Containment is the cornerstone of Xcitium’s endpoint suite which includes advanced endpoint protection (AEP), endpoint detection & response (EDR), and extended managed detection & response (X/MDR). Since inception, Xcitium has a proven zero breach track record when fully configured.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s approximately 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Media contact:

Richard Williams

Connect2 Communications for Xcitium

xcitium@connect2comm.com