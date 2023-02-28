Submit Release
Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two strategies: the CARTA (chimeric antigen receptor T cells for autoimmunity) strategy, with CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T, as the lead product candidate, and the CAART (chimeric autoantibody receptor T cells) strategy, with multiple clinical-stage candidates, including DSG3-CAART for mucosal pemphigus vulgaris and MuSK-CAART for MuSK myasthenia gravis. The expanding CABA™ platform may offer potentially curative therapies for patients with a broad range of autoimmune diseases. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA.

Contacts:

Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com


