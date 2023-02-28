IP Telephony Market

Major driving factors for this growth are increased adoption of cloud-based solutions & an increase in smartphone penetration rate across developing countries.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "IP Telephony Market Expected to Reach USD 7.50 Billion by 2030 |Top Players such as -Vonage, Ziff Davis and 8x8 Inc." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global IP telephony market was valued at USD 2,130.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 7,506.54 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in adoption by businesses, low costs of IP telephony systems, and ease in integration drive the growth of the global IP telephony market. However, requirement of stable & reliable internet connection and poor voice quality hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of 5G technology in IP telephony systems presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The IP Telephony market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, call type, installation type, enterprise size, end user and region. By offering, it is bifurcated into solutions (hardware and software) and services (consulting/ implementation and maintenance). By type, it is classified into integrated access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking , managed IP PBX, and hosted IP PBX. Based on call type, it is segregated into international calls and domestic calls. By installation type, the market is divided into wired and wireless. Based on enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. By end user, the market is segmented into corporate, government and residential. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on end user, the corporate segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global IP telephony market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to cost effectiveness in implementation as IP telephony offers lower overall costs in comparison to traditional phone carriers.

Based on offering, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global IP telephony market, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to customers availing new ways to communicate with merchants and customers to expand their customer base and utilize their mobile devices to communicate.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global IP telephony industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The key players profiled in the IP telephony market analysis are DIALPAD, INC., Freshworks Inc., Intermedia.net, Inc., Microsoft, Mitel Networks Corp., Ooma, Inc., RingCentral MVP, Vonage, Ziff Davis, Inc., and 8x8, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

⁕ During the Covid-19 pandemic, the mobile IP telephony apps became increasingly popular in different industry verticals. For instance, doctors and healthcare professional benefited considerably from the usage of mobile IP telephony applications in offering consultation, providing training, and conducting meetings.

⁕ Moreover, the education sector utilized the IP telephony infrastructure considerably to facilitate video calling for online classrooms.

⁕ The commercial sectors enabled employees with IP video telephony to work from anywhere at any time and utilize remote access technologies. This enabled flexibility and helped employees in enhancing their work quality and productivity.

