Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.12% - Surge in Eye Surgeries

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $2,332 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2018 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3,226 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2026, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.12% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2019 𝐭𝐨 2026. The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of products used during eye surgeries. OVDs are clear, gel-like substances that are injected into the eye to maintain space and protect the delicate structures of the eye during surgery. These products are used in procedures such as cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and corneal transplant surgery. The ophthalmologists employ various types of ophthalmic instruments depending upon the requirement. Thus, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices play an important role in the treatment of different eye ailments during the surgery across the globe.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

The rise in government initiatives aimed at controlling the increase in vision impairment across the globe has led to the introduction of guidelines that regulate the use of ophthalmic devices. This has compelled key manufacturers to introduce novel ophthalmic devices in the market, driving the growth of the OVD market.

The increasing prevalence of cataract and glaucoma, the rise in the number of eye surgeries performed, and the growing geriatric population are also factors contributing to the growth of the OVD market.

Moreover, the adoption of viscoelastic devices is surging across the globe, which further boosts the growth of the viscoelastic devices market. Developing economies present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to their growth potential.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Altacor

2. Bausch Health Companies

3. Bohus Biotech Ab

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

5. Cima Technology

6. Eyekon Medical

7. Haohai Biological Technology

8. Johnson & Johnson

9. Novartis International AG

10. Rumex International

𝐎𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 (𝐎𝐕𝐃) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Product:

1. Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: This type of OVD is made up of long-chained molecules that form a gel-like substance. It is commonly used during phacoemulsification cataract surgery and has the ability to maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

2. Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: This type of OVD is made up of shorter-chained molecules that spread out in a thin layer. It is often used during glaucoma surgery and has the ability to coat and protect the corneal endothelium.

By Application:

1. Cataract Surgery: This is the largest application segment for OVDs. OVDs are used during cataract surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

2. Glaucoma Surgery: OVDs are also used during glaucoma surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

3. Corneal Transplant: OVDs can be used during corneal transplant surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

4. Vitreoretinal Surgery: OVDs can also be used during vitreoretinal surgery to protect the retina and maintain space in the vitreous cavity.

By End User:

1. Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest end-user segment for OVDs. OVDs are used in various types of ophthalmic surgeries performed in hospitals.

2. Ophthalmic Clinics: Ophthalmic clinics are also a significant end-user segment for OVDs. These clinics specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases and disorders.

3. Others: Other end-users of OVDs include ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚). 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America:

The North America region, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing incidence of eye disorders, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Europe:

The European market, which includes countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, is also expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases and disorders.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for eye care services, the rising prevalence of eye diseases, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

LAMEA:

The LAMEA region, which includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA, is also expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing awareness about eye care, the rising prevalence of eye diseases and disorders, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and the high cost of healthcare services may hinder the growth of the market in this region.

