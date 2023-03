Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.12% - Surge in Eye Surgeries

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market size, growth

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Global Market to Grow Due to Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders and Advanced Technologies

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $2,332 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2018 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $3,226 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2026, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.12% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2019 ๐ญ๐จ 2026. The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of products used during eye surgeries. OVDs are clear, gel-like substances that are injected into the eye to maintain space and protect the delicate structures of the eye during surgery. These products are used in procedures such as cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and corneal transplant surgery. The ophthalmologists employ various types of ophthalmic instruments depending upon the requirement. Thus, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices play an important role in the treatment of different eye ailments during the surgery across the globe.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ญ :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5357

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ.

The rise in government initiatives aimed at controlling the increase in vision impairment across the globe has led to the introduction of guidelines that regulate the use of ophthalmic devices. This has compelled key manufacturers to introduce novel ophthalmic devices in the market, driving the growth of the OVD market.

The increasing prevalence of cataract and glaucoma, the rise in the number of eye surgeries performed, and the growing geriatric population are also factors contributing to the growth of the OVD market.

Moreover, the adoption of viscoelastic devices is surging across the globe, which further boosts the growth of the viscoelastic devices market. Developing economies present lucrative opportunities during the forecast period due to their growth potential.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Altacor

2. Bausch Health Companies

3. Bohus Biotech Ab

4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag

5. Cima Technology

6. Eyekon Medical

7. Haohai Biological Technology

8. Johnson & Johnson

9. Novartis International AG

10. Rumex International

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5357

โ€ƒ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ (๐Ž๐•๐ƒ) ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

By Product:

1. Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: This type of OVD is made up of long-chained molecules that form a gel-like substance. It is commonly used during phacoemulsification cataract surgery and has the ability to maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

2. Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic: This type of OVD is made up of shorter-chained molecules that spread out in a thin layer. It is often used during glaucoma surgery and has the ability to coat and protect the corneal endothelium.

By Application:

1. Cataract Surgery: This is the largest application segment for OVDs. OVDs are used during cataract surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

2. Glaucoma Surgery: OVDs are also used during glaucoma surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

3. Corneal Transplant: OVDs can be used during corneal transplant surgery to protect the corneal endothelium and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye.

4. Vitreoretinal Surgery: OVDs can also be used during vitreoretinal surgery to protect the retina and maintain space in the vitreous cavity.

By End User:

1. Hospitals: Hospitals are the largest end-user segment for OVDs. OVDs are used in various types of ophthalmic surgeries performed in hospitals.

2. Ophthalmic Clinics: Ophthalmic clinics are also a significant end-user segment for OVDs. These clinics specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases and disorders.

3. Others: Other end-users of OVDs include ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‹๐€๐Œ๐„๐€ (๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐๐๐ฅ๐ž ๐„๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐Ÿ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š). ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

North America:

The North America region, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing incidence of eye disorders, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Europe:

The European market, which includes countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, is also expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing aging population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases and disorders.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for eye care services, the rising prevalence of eye diseases, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

LAMEA:

The LAMEA region, which includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA, is also expected to have a significant share in the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing awareness about eye care, the rising prevalence of eye diseases and disorders, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. However, the lack of skilled healthcare professionals and the high cost of healthcare services may hinder the growth of the market in this region.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ก๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ (๐Ž๐•๐ƒ) ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/660ab68e3a071214c025f7b144a23e74

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Ulcerative Colitis Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ulcerative-colitis-market

Contrast Injector Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market

Vaginal Slings Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vaginal-slings-market

Womens Health Diagnostics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/womens-health-diagnostics-market

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/minimally-invasive-slaucoma-surgery-MIGS-devices-market

Amniotic Membrane Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/amniotic-membrane-market

Hormonal Contraceptive Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hormonal-contraceptive-market

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-wound-measurement-devices-market

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/refurbished-dna-sequencing-platforms-market

Smart Pills Technology Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-pills-technology-market

Lateral Flow Assays Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lateral-flow-assay-market

pharmacogenomics market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmacogenomics-market

Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-for-drug-development-and-discovery-market

Laboratory Equipment and Disposables Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laboratory-equipment-and-disposables-market