Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market Size & Trends

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market is projected to grow from USD 33.12 Billion in 2023 to USD 50.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 8.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers in the global automotive airbags and seatbelts market are the rising awareness of safety regulations, increasing road accidents, and technological advancements in the airbags and seatbelts sector. Seatbelts and airbags are interlinked and offer protection in an accident. Airbags act as a conjunction and seatbelts help in reducing injuries. It helps in holding your body inside the car when a collision happens and prevents severe impact.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the vehicle type outlook, the passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the airbags type outlook, the frontal airbags segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles- LCV

Heavy Commercial Vehicles-HCV





Airbags Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Frontal Airbags

Knee Airbags

Side Airbags





Seat Belt Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

2-Point

3-Point

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





