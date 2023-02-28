Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,156 in the last 365 days.

Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size & Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments, Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Biotek Instruments, and GE Healthcare, among others, are some of the key players in the automated cell imaging system market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market is projected to grow from USD 115.2 billion in 2023 to USD 214.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2028.

The major driver in the automated cell imaging systems market is its use in making drugs and medical therapies for several life-threatening diseases such as cancer. An automated cell imaging system gives deep analysis for better diagnosis. These diagnostic tests are important in combating the rising cases of cancer.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the methodology outlook, the time-lapse type segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the live-cell vivo imaging segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectral Instruments, PerkinElmer, Olympus, Nikon Instruments, Molecular Devices LLC, Logos Biosystems, Biotek Instruments, and GE Healthcare, among others, are some of the key players in the automated cell imaging system market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/automated-cell-imaging-system-market-3841

Methodology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Time Lapse
  • Colocalization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Live Cell Vivo Imaging
  • Screening

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Automated Cell Imaging System Market Size & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more