Fixed-Base Operator Market Size Worth US$ 37.17 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global fixed-base operator market share accounted to US$ 25.19 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022 – 2028, to account to US$ 37.17 Bn by 2028.

According to The Insight Partners, " Fixed-Base Operator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Services Offered (Hangaring, Fuelling, Flight Training, Aircraft Maintenance, and Aircraft Rental), Application (Business Aviation and Leisure Aviation) and Geography", the global fixed-base operator market demand is influenced by fuelling services contribute significantly to FBO service business and growth of business aviation sector.





Global Fixed-Base Operator Market - Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 25.19 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 37.17 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 151 No. of Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical data available Yes Segments Covered Services Offered, and Application





Fixed-Base Operator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Avemex SA De CV; Deer Jet; dnata Corporation; Jet Aviation (a subsidiary of General Dynamics Corporation); Jetex; Luxaviation; Signature Aviation; Swissport International AG; ExecuJet; Atlantic Aviation; Universal Aviation; and Abilene Aero Inc are among the key fixed-base operator market players.

In December 2022: Sheltair opened a new hangar facility of around 30,000 sq ft at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) FBO. Similarly, in 2021, Atlantic Aviation FBO Inc. had constructed a new 25,000 square foot hangar at its fixed base operation at Chicago Executive Airport (PWK). The new hangar is capable of housing up to G650/700 and global 7500.

In February 2021: a mainland aircraft services announced its partnership by investing ~US$ 12 million for a luxury "fixed-base operation" and fuel farm at Kalaeloa Airport. The Freeman Holdings Group (Kansas) and Million Air (Texas) together operate as an FBO in the US and offer services such as fuelling, repair, and pilot lounges.





The fixed-base operator market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America comprises the largest fleet of business and personal jets aircraft in the world. Huge volumes of business and personal fleets in operations in the domestic as well as international arena, coupled with the rise in number of FBOs present in the region, propel the fixed-base operator market growth. The general aviation industry in the region is matured and has the presence of several aircraft OEMs. Also, there is an increase in government investments in R&D and the procurement of advanced helicopters, private jets, and trainer aircraft from the regional general aviation service players. The growing focus on enhancing the infrastructure of private airports, along with favorable changes in regulations, is also supporting the fixed-base operator market growth in North America.

The European region has the presence of business aviation airports such as Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, Geneva Cointrin International Airport, Paris–Le Bourget Airport, and Moscow Vnukovo Airport, across different countries. France, a leading tourist as well as the fashion hub, is among the leading European business aviation countries. The demand for private jets both for travel and business purpose has surged over the years thereby leading to rise in requirement of FBO service provider to offer fascinating services to the travelers. One or more FBOs are present in the airport to provide their service namely: The Paris Le Bourget Airport has Jetex, Luxaviation, and Universal Aviation FBO, among others. The Paris-Le Bourget Airport exclusively dedicated to handle business aviation, thus have more than FBO to efficiently deal with the growing number of business jets arriving the terminal. The airport witnesses a movement of more than 53,000 business aviation aircraft yearly. Nice Cote d’Azur is another most preferred airports for business jet operators. The airport observes approximately 35,000 business jet movements annually. The growth in business jets across the country has led the general aviation airports to experience escalation in number of FBOs, which continues to accentuate the fixed-base operator market in the country. For instance, in December 2022, DC Aviation G-OPS announced to open a brand new FBO facility in Nice Airport, France.





In Asia Pacific, the presence of huge middle-class population with a wide range of income levels, coupled with a surge in the spending power of this population, is influencing the private aviation industry. The FBO market players in China majorly operate from the international ` airports. DeerJet, the Chinese FBO operates as the largest FBO followed by various international FBOs across the country. According to Infrastructure Report, 2019 published by the Asian Sky Group, reported that China consisted of 12 FBOs. The business jet deliveries in China observed a decline owing to the inadequate business confidence in business jets. While there was a decline in the number of business jets, several business jet companies in the country are having new aircraft deliveries since 2019. However, several FBOs operating in the country are also serving the commercial aviation sector with their cost-effective services, thereby contributing to the growth of the APAC fixed-base operator market.

Fixed-Base Operator Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the fixed-base operator market size is segmented into business aviation and leisure aviation. The business aviation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Business aviation consists of a turbofan-powered aircraft, which is specifically designed to transport small groups of people or families. In addition, the procurement of such aircraft by individuals (VIPs, and athletes), governments, corporates, and charter service providers, is rising. Business aviation is specifically being used for intercity travel by businessmen to save time. However, intracity air travel has become congested, which is increasing the travel time across the city. Therefore, the FBOs for business aviation are expected to grow further during the forecast period.





Fixed-Base Operator Market: COVID-19 Overview

COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the fixed-base operator market. The slow economic growth adversely affected the aviation and airport related activities. Moreover, limited workforce strength owing to the imposition of strict containment measures has hampered the service industry. Owing to the restrictions on travel activities, there was a significant decline in the adoption of fixed-base operator in 2020. Several regions experienced significant decline in revenue from various industries due to disruptions in the supply chain and key players experienced a notable flux in generating substantial revenues in 2020.





