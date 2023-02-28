Submit Release
Solidarity and Social Inclusion: Morocco, Palestine Sign Memorandum of Understanding

MOROCCO, February 28 - A memorandum of understanding on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of solidarity, social integration and family was signed, Monday in Rabat, between Morocco and Palestine.

Inked by Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Aawatif Hayar and Minister of Social Development in the Palestinian government, Ahmed Majdalani, this agreement covers various aspects including the promotion of exchanges of experience in the digital approach to social protection and improved targeting of social categories.

In a statement to the press, Hayar said that this memorandum of understanding also covers training, especially in terms of professionalization of various trades in the social field.

For his part, Majdalani stressed that this agreement is a renewal of the one signed in 1996 between Morocco and the Palestinian Authority in this field.

MAP: 27 February 2023

