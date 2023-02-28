Biotechnology Market is Expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 10129.16 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biotechnology market which was USD 1023.92 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 10129.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the biotechnology market which was USD 1023.92 billion in 2022, is expected to reach USD 10129.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Biotechnology is a technology that uses biological systems, living organisms, or parts of them to develop or create various products. Biotechnology has become simple due to technological advancements, as a growing number of key market players develop and launch new products to expand their market share. Furthermore, the emergence of COVID-19, which has increased demand for vaccine development, has fuelled the growth of the biotechnology market. As new technologies and software are developed in the healthcare sectors, tracking systems have evolved or become advanced in response to market demand

The market is driven by strong government support through initiatives aimed atmodernizing the regulatory framework, improving approval processes and reimbursement policies, and standardizing clinical studies. The growing presence of personalized medicine and an increasing number of orphan drug formulations are opening new avenues for biotechnology applications and driving the influx of emerging and innovative biotechnology companies, further increasing market revenue.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Thermo Fischer Scientific agreed to pay USD 17.4 billion to acquire clinical research organization Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD). This acquisition would help the company commercialize drug discoveries by investing more in drug development and expand its clinical research business.

In 2021, Amgen agreed to buy Rodeo Therapeutics Corporation (Rodeo). Rodeo is a biopharmaceutical company that develops small-molecule therapies to aid in the regeneration and repair of specific tissues. This acquisition will enable Amgen to offer innovative biopharmaceutical products and reclaim its market position.

Some of the major players operating in the biotechnology market are:

Abbott (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (Frnace)

LONZA (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hoefer, Inc. (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Quality Biological (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

Bio-Techne (U.S.)

TAKARA HOLDINGS INC. (Japan)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Opportunities

Collaborations and partnerships

Collaborative efforts and partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing new therapeutic platforms and molecules are expected to drive market growth. For example, in January 2021, Novartis collaborated with Alnylam to investigate the application of the latter's siRNA technology for the development of targeted therapy for the restoration of liver function. Similarly, in September 2021, AstraZeneca and VaxEquity collaborated on developing and commercializing a self-amplifying RNA therapeutics platform to explore novel therapeutic programmes. Furthermore, rising biosimilar demand and precision medicine applications are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Biotechnology Market Drivers:

Innovations and advent of novel technologies

Growing advances in life sciences are providing numerous benefits associated with healthcare interventions and productivity by incorporating innovative technology. The development of innovative techniques and their implementation by firms has a positive impact on the biotech sector and is expected to spur significant market growth. Innovative technologies, such as 3D bioprinting, are being used in medicine. 3D bioprinting uses living cells to develop human body parts such as heart valves, cartilage, and skin. It has a high potential for developing drugs as well as tissues and organs such as the liver and heart using patient's body cells. The ability to create human cells and tissues will broaden the range of applications in medical research by providing precise models for study and analysis. These are the novel technologies which drive the market growth.

Increasing medical applications of fermentation technology

Fermentation technology advancements are increasingly being used in the production of monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic recombinant proteins and DNA, and anti-viral drugs, among other things. Aside from medications, fermentation technology is used to produce essential materials for the development of drug delivery vehicles, diagnostic kits, and medical devices. Furthermore, the increasing use of bioethanol due to environmental concerns to reduce reliance on synthetic or petroleum-derived counterparts will drive the biotechnology market.

Restraints/Challenges

High Cost

The high cost of developing biotechnology reagents will undoubtedly limit market growth. Several market players make large investments in installing new and advanced machines to speed up the process, which raises the cost

Key Coverage in the Biotechnology Market Report:

Detailed analysis of the Biotechnology Industry by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Biotechnology industry and their futuristic growth outlook

Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Global Biotechnology Market Scope:

Product Type

Instruments

Reagents and Services

Software

Technology

Nano Biotechnology

PCR Technology

Chromatography

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

Cell Based Assays

Fermentation

Others

Application

Bio-pharmacy

Bio-industrial

Bio-services

Bio-agriculture

End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third Party Distributors

Biotechnology Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biotechnology market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technology, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above

The countries covered in the biotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the biotechnology market because of increasing populace suffering from chronic disease

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 owing to presence of highest number of biotechnology products providers

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Biotechnology Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Biotechnology Market , By Component Global Biotechnology Market, By Product Type Global Biotechnology Market, By Technology Global Biotechnology Market, By Application Global Biotechnology Market, By End User Global Biotechnology Market, By Distribution Channel Global Biotechnology Market, By Region Global Biotechnology Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

