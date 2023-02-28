Submit Release
Zai Lab Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), today announced that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2023:

Jefferies 2023 Biotech on the Bay Summit
Panel Discussion: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 12:15 p.m. ET
Location: Miami

26th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference
Date: Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23, 2023
Location: Hong Kong

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Lina Zhang
+86 136 8257 6943
lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Christine Drury / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (317) 385-9227 / +86 185 0015 5011
christine.drury@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com


