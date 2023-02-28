Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer Visits Mohammed V Mausoleum

MOROCCO, February 28 - The Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited on Tuesday the Mohammed V Mausoleum in Rabat, where he observed a minute's silence at the graves of the late Sovereigns, late HM Mohammed V and late HM Hassan II.

Nehammer, who was accompanied by a delegation, laid wreaths of flowers on the graves of the late Sovereigns before signing the Golden Book of the Mausoleum.

On this occasion, the curator of the Mausoleum and historiographer of the Kingdom, Abdelhak El Mrini, presented to Nehammer explanations on this monument with strong historical and civilizational charge.

The Federal Chancellor of Austria arrived Monday in Morocco, accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen. This visit is part of the celebration, on February 28, 2023, of the 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Austria.

MAP: 28 February 2023