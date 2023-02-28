Africa Focus Group to Hold its Plenary Meeting on March 1-2 in Niamey

MOROCCO, February 28 - A plenary meeting of the Africa Focus Group under the Global Coalition against Daesh, co-chaired by Morocco, the United States, Italy, and Niger, will be held on March 1 and 2, 2023 in Niamey, Niger, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Tuesday.

This meeting is held in a context characterized by the worrying evolution of the terrorist threat in Africa, the new epicenter of terrorist activity internationally and is an important step in the commitment and international coordination in the fight against Daesh, to provide concrete responses to cope with the rise of terrorism in our continent, said the Ministry in its statement.

This meeting, added the same source, follows the first plenary meeting of the Group on the African continent hosted by Marrakech last May, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh.

The Africa Focus Group brings together a select number of Coalition members committed to strengthening the fight against terrorism in Africa, and coordinating existing initiatives in countering the financing of Daesh terrorism, capacity building, and local community resilience, the same source added.

Morocco's co-chairmanship of this meeting confirms its leading role in the fight against terrorism, as a provider of peace and stability in Africa, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. It is also a recognition of the Kingdom's pioneering advocacy within the Coalition for an adequate handling of the evolving terrorist threat in Africa, the ministry said.

The Global Coalition against Daesh was established in September 2014. It is composed of 85 Member States and International Partner Organizations from different regions of the world.

The Global Coalition aims to coordinate the actions of its members to ensure a lasting defeat of Daesh, based on an inclusive and holistic approach aimed at curbing the expansionist aspirations of the terrorist group and dismantling its networks, the statement concluded.

MAP: 28 February 2023