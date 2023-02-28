Submit Release
Formidium Launches Razor State Consulting to Support Fund Managers and Pre-IPO Companies

/EIN News/ -- DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formidium, a global leader in providing third-party fund services and back-office technology solutions, has launched Razor State Consulting (“Razor State”). Razor State addresses back-office pain points by providing businesses with financial accounting and operations support. Razor State’s services fall broadly under two categories: accounting and services for fund management companies (“ManCo Services”), and corporate accounting and services for pre-IPO growth companies. Razor State leverages Formidium’s general ledger accounting system, along with a highly qualified global workforce, to streamline client operations while maintaining the highest level of service quality and cost-effectiveness.

Fund managers investing in all asset classes, ranging from liquid alternatives to private investments, will benefit from management company controller-level services that address issues such as shadow accounting, compliance and technology support, and operations and process improvement, along with onboarding assistance and tax preparation.

Pre-IPO companies will be able to use Razor State for corporate accounting support, cap table management, budgeting and forecasting, U.S. tax compliance, and a variety of other projects. By outsourcing these tasks to Razor State, management teams can focus on growing their businesses and developing new revenue streams while increasing productivity and controlling costs.

"As both a former fund manager and early-stage venture investor, I know the hurdles that entrepreneurs face, and I wanted to help. Our team consists of highly trained professionals who are experienced in financial accounting and operations. We provide our clients with services at a lower cost while still delivering the same level of expertise as a traditional in-house team," says Shalin Madan, Co-Founder and CGO of Formidium.

About Razor State:

Based in Chicago, IL, Razor State is a division of Formidium Corp, the leading technology-enabled fund administrator. Razor State provides outsourced financial accounting and operations support solutions to fund managers and the pre-IPO corporate community. Razor State’s services help companies reduce their costs, improve their efficiency, and focus on their business. Razor State clients benefit from the resources, expertise, and services of a highly trained staff that becomes a partner in their journey.

Formidium’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 1,000 staff members across the globe.

Learn more at:  www.razorstate.com 

Media Contacts

Contact: Rob Naka

Telephone: +1-630-828-3520

Email: razorstate@formidium.com

 


