Johnson Financial Group Selects nCino to Modernize Multiple Lines of Business

Midwest community bank moves to single platform to help ensure customer experience is at the forefront of every interaction

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Johnson Financial Group (JFG), a privately-held financial services company and registered investment advisor, will be using nCino’s cloud banking platform across multiple lines of business, including Commercial, Small Business, Retail and Deposit Account Openings. JFG will also be adding nCino solutions for Commercial Pricing and Profitability, as well as Auto Spreading to further harness the advantage of a single platform. nCino’s customizable platform will help JFG modernize its front, middle and back offices and successfully put the customer at the center of every interaction to ensure they have complete insight into their loan status at any point in the cycle.

“Our institution is built on trust, integrity, and a deep focus on providing the best-in-class financial service for our clients,” said Dan Defnet, EVP - President, Johnson Bank. “As Wisconsin's largest family-owned financial services company, we provide our clients with solutions that will help them thrive throughout their financial journey. nCino will be a catalyst in that journey across every aspect of our bank.”



With more than $6 billion in assets, JFG has been serving the families and clients of Wisconsin and Minnesota for more than 50 years. By selecting every solution on the nCino platform, JFG will add extensive value for their clients’ financial needs, eliminating siloed transformation, due to outdated legacy disparate systems, creating one open, single ecosystem.



“JFG is not only putting their client’s experience at the center of everything, but they are making forward looking change that can provide the very best experiences for every family that uses its services,” said nCino’s SVP of Community and Regional Banking Will Cameron. “JFG is laying the groundwork for a scalable and sustainable technological foundation, which will empower it further in providing its clients what they need, while still upholding its commitment to personal service and attention. We're incredibly proud to be working with JFG and eager to see the value that the nCino platform will bring.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is a Wisconsin-based, privately-owned financial services company offering banking, wealth and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank, Johnson Wealth, and Johnson Insurance Services. Principal owners of Johnson Financial Group are members of the Samuel C. Johnson family. Helen Johnson-Leipold is Chairman of Johnson Financial Group. For more information visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.