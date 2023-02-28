COREONYX Government Solutions Secures Coveted #1 Ranking in Renowned 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals.

HERNDON, Va. , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that COREONYX Government Solutions is No. 1 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"It is a profound honor to have earned one of Inc. Magazine's most prestigious of awards and would not have been possible without our entire team's unflinching dedication, performance, and agility. Through our culture of customer focus, collaboration, and advocacy, the women, and men of COREONYX continue our upward trajectory of growth and delivery of the "Certainty of Outcome" our customer's demand. Representing such an amazing and talented group of professionals is a privilege." – Guy Mincey, Founder and CEO

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the MidAtlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy. Companies based in the Richmond, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 28, 2023.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

COREONYX is a multi-award-winning VA/SBA CERTIFIED CVE-SDVOSB providing a wide range of services around the needs of our government clients to provide Information Technology, Professional & Technical, Consulting & support in Defense and Civilian sectors.

By carefully wrapping the technology around the mission, we deliver to our government and private sector clients the "Certainty of Outcome" they demand with transformation and "full stack" modernization initiatives to better serve the public. Some examples of our public sector consulting initiatives include:

Cloud

Digital Transformation

Applications Modernization and Migration

Enterprise Technology Modernization

UI/UX Customer experience

Smart infrastructure

Data security

With more than two decades of proven performance in assisting and supporting government & public sector agencies, we meet their challenges head-on to deliver the capability and performance needed for our client's goals to enable and deliver their mission successfully.

