GMS to Present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

GMS Inc. GMS, a leading North American specialty building products distributor, is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gms.com and an archived replay will be available for approximately 180 days.

About GMS:

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates approximately 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company's unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

