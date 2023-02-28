Canadian Pharmacy Offers Prescription Medications at Up to 65% Lower Cost Than US Pharmacies

Americans spend over $1,200 per year on prescription drugs says SaveRxCanada.to

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SaveRxCanada.to a Canadian Pharmacy intermediary is offering prescription medications at up to 65% lower cost than US pharmacies. With the high cost of prescription drugs in the United States, SaveRxCanada.to is committed to providing affordable access and discounts to safe and effective medications to US customers.

According to a recent study, the average American spends over $1,200 per year on prescription drugs. However, with SaveRxCanada.to's competitive pricing, US customers can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually on their medication costs.

In a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, researchers found that Americans could have saved $4.4 billion in 2018 if they had purchased their medications from Canadian pharmacies instead of from U.S. pharmacies.

In addition to its lower pricing, SaveRxCanada.to also provides a range of benefits to its customers, including free shipping on all RxSelect products and 5% in reward points that can be used to redeem on future orders. Customers can rest assured that they are receiving the same high-quality medications as they would from a US pharmacy, but at a fraction of the cost.

About RxSelect Program

The RxSelect Program started in 2004 and its purpose was to find the lowest price medications for clients. All pharmaceuticals obtained through our RxSelect Program are either generic equivalents of approved brand name drugs manufactured in UK MHRA, Australian TGA, US Food and Drug Administration, German PIC and Health Canada inspected facilities located overseas in India or brand name medications made by the same manufacturers as you get at your local pharmacy but for resale in the EU and other countries such as New Zealand and Australia.

About SaveRxCanada.to

SaveRxCanada.to is a trusted online pharmacy referral service that helps customers find the best prices on prescription medications. The company provides easy access to reputable Canadian and International pharmacies, which offer high-quality medications at affordable prices. SaveRxCanada.to is committed to ensuring that customers have access to safe and effective medications, no matter where they live.

Their RxSelect Program allows customers to increase savings by providing generic versions of medications that may still only be available as brand-name item. Customers can obtain up to a 90-day supply of medication based on a prescription from a doctor.

To learn more about affordable prescription medication options, visit SaveRxCanada.to today.

Customer Service

Toll-Free Calls: 1-866-799-3435 - Use ref #100048

Monday-Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST)

All orders require a valid prescription from your doctor or physician.

Reference: https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w25752/w25752.pdf

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pharmacy-offers-prescription-medications-at-up-to-65-lower-cost-than-us-pharmacies-301750958.html

SOURCE SaveRxCanada.to