Digital Asset Research (DAR) Joins Pyth to Provide "Clean" Crypto Pricing for DeFi and Smart Contracts

Digital Asset Research joined the Pyth network, an oracle solution designed to deliver real-time, high fidelity, market data on the blockchain on a sub-second timescale.

New York, NY February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of "clean" crypto data, insights, and research, announced today that it joined the Pyth network, an oracle solution designed to deliver real-time, high fidelity, market data on the blockchain on a sub-second timescale.

Pyth network has established itself as the leading oracle solution for financial data, with more than 75 data providers contributing real time prices across asset classes including FX, Equities and Commodities apart from Crypto. Pyth data oracles are available to consume off-chain and on-chain across blockchains via the Wormhole network. Initially, DAR will publish real-time prices for 125+ crypto assets to the Pyth oracle, with plans to expand its data contribution as the network grows in scope.

Known for its transparent pricing methodologies, DAR brings quality to crypto pricing data through a process that starts by assessing over 450 exchanges quarterly to qualify only ~5% of evaluated exchanges as inputs for the calculation of institutional-quality prices. This rigorous process makes DAR’s contribution to the Pyth oracle reflect the highest standards in crypto pricing.

Doug Schwenk, DAR’s CEO, stated, “As a specialized provider of digital asset data, we’re honored to join Pyth in growing their oracle network and to contribute to the DeFi ecosystem overall. We look forward to furthering their greater mission of delivering reliable, accurate, real-time pricing data to hundreds of applications from lending protocols to derivative platforms.”

Abhimanyu Bansal, a contributor to the Pyth network, stated, “DAR is trusted by leading institutions for the quality and depth of their crypto market data. In the same vein, Pyth, as the leading oracle, has been immensely successful in bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. We are confident that our partnership together will promote the growth of and attract new participants to DeFi.”

About DAR

Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialized provider of "clean" digital asset data, insights, and research for institutional clients. Since 2017, DAR leads by rigorously vetting out noisy inputs for flagship clients such as Bloomberg, FTSE Russell, and Wilshire. Each day, DAR processes 200+ million trades to calculate 10,000+ institutional-quality digital asset prices and deliver a range of product solutions to navigate the cryptoverse.

With expertise in traditional finance and the digital asset space, DAR’s success is driven by a commitment to deliver honest data emphasizing accuracy, quality, and transparency.

About Pyth

Pyth is a first-party financial oracle network designed to publish continuous real-world data on-chain in a tamper-resistant, decentralized, and self-sustainable environment. The network incentivizes market participants — exchanges, market makers, and financial services providers — to share directly on-chain the price data collected as part of their existing operations. The network then aggregates this first-party price data on-chain and makes it available for free to either on- or off-chain applications. More details are available here: the website, whitepaper, docs, and wiki.

Contact Information:

Digital Asset Research

Jan Jahosky

407-331-4699

Contact via Email

https://www.digitalassetresearch.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/880463

Press Release Distributed by PR.com