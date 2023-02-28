Sonendo Continues to Invest in University Endodontic Programs, Research and Development Initiatives and Professional Education

With a commitment to supporting emerging and established clinicians, Sonendo further invests in the specialty of endodontics

Sonendo, Inc. SONX, a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced its continued investment in endodontics, with a specific focus on clinical training and education. Since late-2020, the Company has supported more than 20 endodontic residency programs. A total of about 75 residents have been trained to use the GentleWave System, which offers a less painful and less invasive alternative to traditional root canal treatment.

"With a commitment to investing in the specialty of endodontics, we want to provide doctors with the opportunity to experience the GentleWave System and its benefits firsthand. By increasing residents' exposure to the GentleWave System, we aim to support their education and our journey to provide more patients access to our transformative technology," said Michael Smith, chief commercial officer of Sonendo. "We are proud to continue to support doctors and help advance the specialty of endodontics in this meaningful way."

Along with clinical training and education, Sonendo also prioritizes research and development initiatives, with 18 active research projects currently underway. Additionally, the Company invests in the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), a global resource for knowledge, research and education. Sonendo will sponsor the AAE's Save Your Tooth Month in 2023 and 2024, further demonstrating its support for the association and the specialty of endodontics. Sonendo has even dedicated resources to hosting its own events including EndoCon®, an annual endodontic conference focused on innovation, and Women in Endodontics, a summit that offers educational sessions, networking activities and more for women in the specialty.

Finally, Sonendo's Sound Science® Academy is a testament to its focus on professional education. It seeks to empower clinicians by providing high-quality educational opportunities related to clinical techniques, practice management and professional development. In 2022, Sonendo delivered more than 1,100 clinician engagements and more than 130 professional education events across North America.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

