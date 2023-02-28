SIXT USA Further Expands North American Presence With Openings in Pittsburgh and Toronto

Following a Number of Openings in 2022, SIXT Continues to Grow Its North American Presence in the New Year

SIXT USA, one of the world's leading premium mobility providers, officially opened the doors to its Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) location, shining yet another city in SIXT's iconic orange glow. At the same time, SIXT also unveiled a new location at Canada's largest hub, Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), further extending the company's presence across North America.

These openings follow a series of several new locations in the U.S. last year, including Vail's Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE), Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), with a new branch opening in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) later this spring.

"As travel continues to pick up and consumers seek out new destinations, we are thrilled to continue expanding SIXT's presence and offer our premium rental experience to travelers across North America. The opening of Pittsburgh complements our branch network along the heavily traveled Northeast Coast corridor," said Tom Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at SIXT USA. "From Pittsburgh to Toronto, whether traveling for business or pleasure, we are aiming to provide a premium rental experience to our customers."

SIXT's current brand campaign which launched in December shows how SIXT is challenging the "a" in the "Rent-A-Car" category by being the first "Rent THE Car" brand. The ads demonstrate how SIXT is different: Exciting its customers with a first-class rental experience and offering a large premium fleet.

Only 12 years after SIXT expanded its business to the U.S., the country is now the largest individual market for SIXT. The company operates 100 rental stations in 22 states and has around 1,200 employees. It now serves 39 of the most important airports for SIXT and increased turnover in the U.S. by more than 60 percent in the first 9 months of 2022. SIXT plans to continue its expansion and bring its premium product and customer service to travelers throughout North America.

About SIXT

Sixt SE, with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). https://about.sixt.com

